New Music: Kheenz – Almajiri — Nigeria Today

New Music: Kheenz – Almajiri

Kheenz goes conscious on this one, taking the word “Almajiri” taken to mean a beggar and explaining that it actually means a student.

You can listen to the song below, and watch its video:

https://www.bellanaija.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/Kheengz-Almajiri.mp3

The post New Music: Kheenz – Almajiri appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

