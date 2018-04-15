New Music: Kiddominant feat. Wizkid – Alright — Nigeria Today

New Music: Kiddominant feat. Wizkid – Alright
Ace music producer and proven hitmaker – Kiddominant makes his debut as a producer cum singer on this spanking new tune titled Alright. The producer is doing it big as he features StarBoy head honcho – Wizkid on the record. Listen and Download below: Download
