 New Music: King Perryy feat. Timaya- Man On Duty — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

New Music: King Perryy feat. Timaya- Man On Duty

Posted on Apr 25, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

New Music: King Perryy feat. Timaya- Man On Duty | BellaNaijaFollowing his signing a record deal with DM Records in the first quarter of the year, Nigerian afro-dancehall recording artiste, Anthony Offiah a.k.a King Perryy releases his first song under the label’s imprint, titled ‘Man On Duty.’

The continental boy channels a Caribbean theme of early years through the vision of a tropical setting, lacing the tune with smooth lyrics and dope melodies.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

He lends the vocals of buzzing dancehall king and label boss Timaya on this one.

Listen to the song below:

The post New Music: King Perryy feat. Timaya- Man On Duty appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.