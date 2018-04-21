New Music: Morayo feat Johnny Drille – Happy — Nigeria Today

New Music: Morayo feat Johnny Drille – Happy
Singer Morayo has released a new song titled “Happy,” featuring afro-folk singer Johnny Drille.
Johnny Drille also co-produces, along with Morayo herself.
Listen to the song below:
