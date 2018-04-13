New Music: Mut4y feat. Wizkid & Ceeza Milli – Commando - BellaNaija — Nigeria Today

New Music: Mut4y feat. Wizkid & Ceeza Milli – Commando – BellaNaija
BellaNaija
New Music: Mut4y feat. Wizkid & Ceeza Milli – Commando
BellaNaija
Wizkid and Ceeza Milli team up again on this Mut4y track titled Commando. With Soco still making waves, it is only safe to say that Commando will definitely be doing major damage on the radio and in the clubs. The track was produced by Spellz. Listen …
