 New Music: Mz Kiss feat. Slim Case – Merule — Nigeria Today
New Music: Mz Kiss feat. Slim Case – Merule

Posted on Apr 21, 2018 in Music

Based on popular demand, after the success of the recently released Shaku Shaku vibe “Shempe” by DJ Xclusive that led to the chemistry of the ‘Queen of the streets’ Mz Kiss and Slimcase, both acts decided to have a deliberate extension of that chemistry and studio magic on a banging Tiwezi-produced instrumental and that resulted to “Merule”.

It’s the first official single from Mz Kiss in 2018 which sets the ball rolling for many more hits to be unfolded.

Listen to the song below:

The post New Music: Mz Kiss feat. Slim Case – Merule appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

