New Music: Olamide – Owo Shayo — Nigeria Today

 New Music: Olamide – Owo Shayo
New Music: Olamide – Owo Shayo

Posted on Apr 24, 2018 in Entertainment


YBNL’s finest, Olamide who has got no chill for releasing hit songs is back again with this new banger, titled “Owo Shayo”.

“Owo Shayo” serves as another dance-entry-tune which baddo serves on a para-mode. The beautiful tune is for the street and the Steet-King takes charge with his lines in his new banger.

The new song which might obviously peak on the charts is produced by YBNL’s in-house producer, Pheelz.


Listen and Enjoy!


