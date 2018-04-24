New Music: Olamide – Owo Shayo — Nigeria Today

New Music: Olamide – Owo Shayo
With collaborations with the likes of Phyno and Sina Rambo behind him, rapper Olamide has blessed us with his own solo offering.
He has finally released “Owo Shayo,” this one produced by Pheelz.
Listen to the track below:
Comments
