New Music: Patoranking – Suh Different — Nigeria Today

New Music: Patoranking – Suh Different

Patoranking has today released a brand new track ‘Suh Different’ currently available to stream and purchase across all digital retail platforms.

“Suh Different” is produced by Mix Master Garzy who goes back to basics with this new track – a Patoranking dancehall inspired anthem.

This vibrant summer sound also has Jamaican street selector Ikel Marvlus from Team Shella on the intro. The video is set to be released this Friday.

You can stream or buy the song via empire.lnk.to/SuhDifferent

The post New Music: Patoranking – Suh Different appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

