New Music: Phyno x Olamide – Onyeoma — Nigeria Today

New Music: Phyno x Olamide – Onyeoma
Rappers Phyno and Olamide have linked up to bless us with a brand new banger titled “Onyeoma“.
The record was produced by Pheelz and ticks the boxes in terms of connecting with the streets while maintaining mainstream appeal.
Listen
The post New Music: Phyno x Olamide – Onyeoma appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!