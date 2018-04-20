New Music: Rudeboy – #IFAi — Nigeria Today

New Music: Rudeboy – #IFAi

One-half of the defunct music duo P-Square, Rudeboy has released a new song titled “#IFAi.”

This one is slow paced and emotional, taking us back to the earlier days of the duo.

Listen to the song below:

https://www.bellanaija.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/Rudeboy-IFAi.mp3

The post New Music: Rudeboy – #IFAi appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

