New Music: Rudeboy – #IFAi — Nigeria Today

New Music: Rudeboy – #IFAi
One-half of the defunct music duo P-Square, Rudeboy has released a new song titled “#IFAi.”
This one is slow paced and emotional, taking us back to the earlier days of the duo.
Listen to the song below:
