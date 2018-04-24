New Music: Samini – Mama — Nigeria Today

New Music: Samini – Mama
It’s dancehall season, and the Ghanaians are here for it. Samini has a track dedicated to mothers all over.
The Ghanaian dancehall act has titled this one “Mama.”
Listen to the song below:
