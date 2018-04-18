New Music: Samklef feat. Demarco, Ceezamilli & DJ Dimplez – African Gyal — Nigeria Today

New Music: Samklef feat. Demarco, Ceezamilli & DJ Dimplez – African Gyal
Samklef is not slowing down anytime soon. The music producer has released another song hot on the heels of “Skelebe” which featured Akon.
Samklef’s new one is titled “African Gyal,” and it features Demarco, Ceezamilli and DJ Dimplez.
Listen to the song below:
