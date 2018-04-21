New Music: Sarkodie – Ye Be Pa Wo — Nigeria Today

New Music: Sarkodie – Ye Be Pa Wo
Ghanaian hip-hop maestro Sarkodie is back with a new song titled “Ye Be Pa Wo.”
This new track was produced by MOG Beatz. Listen below:
