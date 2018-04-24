 New Music: Shatta Wale: All Eyes On Me — Nigeria Today
New Music: Shatta Wale: All Eyes On Me

Posted on Apr 24, 2018

New Music: Shatta Wale: All Eyes On Me | BellaNaijaHot on the heels of his track “419,” Ghanaian dancehall act Shatta Wale has come out with another track for all his fans.

This new one is titled “All Eyes On Me,” and it’s produced by Shawers Ebiem.

Listen to the track below:


