New Music: Shatta Wale x Dammy Krane – Money Matters — Nigeria Today

New Music: Shatta Wale x Dammy Krane – Money Matters

Posted on Apr 14, 2018

BFF’s Shatta Wale and Dammy Krane team up yet again for this new tune Money Maters. The Pair whom have publicly had each other’s backs amidst several controversies seem to not only have a good friendship but also have excellent working relationship. Listen and Download below: Download

