New Music: Slimcase – Bend Down - Information Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Oya everyone, Saint Sami Slimcase ti wa online… The “Shaku Shaku” Mogul brings out another one from his Basket of shaku shaku vibes, titled “Bend Down”. The new vibe was mixed, grinded & mastered by Principal. Besides “Bend Down”, Slimcase went …



