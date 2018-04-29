New Music: Slimcase – Bend Down — Nigeria Today

New Music: Slimcase – Bend Down

Oya everyone, Saint Sami Slimcase ti wa online… The “Shaku Shaku” Mogul brings out another one from his Basket of shaku shaku vibes, titled “Bend Down”.

The new vibe was mixed, grinded & mastered by Principal.

Besides “Bend Down”, Slimcase went tightly with Mz Kiss last week on “Merule“, Fans are also anticipating Slimcase smash with African Starboy Wizkid on a vibe labelled “Gucci Snake“.

Listen and Enjoy!



https://www.yabaleftonline.ng/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/Slimcase-Bend-Down.mp3

DOWNLOAD MP3

