New Music: Solidstar – Eleganza — Nigeria Today

New Music: Solidstar – Eleganza

Singer, songwriter and performer, Solidstar is fresh out with a new banger entitled ‘Eleganza‘ as he opens a new chapter in his career.

He teams up with talented producer, Kel P to serve up a groovy dancehall tune tipped to rock the air waves and heat-up the dance floor.

“Eleganza” is released under his own Shaba Entertainment imprint and his newly signed handlers, ONE Management.

