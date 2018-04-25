New Music: Solidstar – Eleganza — Nigeria Today

New Music: Solidstar – Eleganza
Just after the massive success of “Emi O Mo”, Shaba Entertainment Boss, Solidstar unveils his new single, titled “Eleganza”.
The “Natural Something” crooner debuts “Eleganza” with superb vocals that could easily send your foots to the dance floor.
Eleganza which is produced by Kel P is Solidstar’s second single of the year.
