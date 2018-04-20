New Music: Stonebwoy feat. Cassper Nyovest – Wame — Nigeria Today

New Music: Stonebwoy feat. Cassper Nyovest – Wame
It’s a collaboration of West and Southern Africa with this one, as Ghana’s Stonebwoy links up with South Africa’s Cassper Nyovest.
The result is the dancehall and hip-hop fusion “Wame.” Listen to the song below:
