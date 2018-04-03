 New Music: Terry Apala – Joosi — Nigeria Today
New Music: Terry Apala – Joosi

Posted on Apr 3, 2018

Following his last single Mgbor, Apala Hip Hop artist Terry Apala, releases his first single of 2018. The song starts with the uptempo beat that steadily increases as he gives his signature introduction then adds a warning note: “Don’t delay” “Don’t delay” “Don’t delay” Joosi, produced by Neduction, promises to be worth your listen and […]

