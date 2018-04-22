New Music: Terry Tha Rapman – Terry Pablo — Nigeria Today

New Music: Terry Tha Rapman – Terry Pablo

Terry Tha Rapman releases his first major track of 2018 titled ‘Terry Pablo’. You can add that name to his long list of aliases.

2018 promises to a big year for Terry Tha Rapman as he gets to release his movie ‘Boyz Are Not Smiling.’

You can stream the track below:

TerryPabloTTRM

The post New Music: Terry Tha Rapman – Terry Pablo appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

