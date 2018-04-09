New Music: Tosing – Ife (Love) — Nigeria Today

New Music: Tosing – Ife (Love)

Lovers of good music in Nigeria and beyond are in for a treat as Legacy Empire Music’s First Lady; Tosing releases her new single titled IFE (Love). Making this revelation, the music star and No Dey Buga crooner, Tosing said; For the past few months I have been working in the studio to ensure that I […]

The post New Music: Tosing – Ife (Love) appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

