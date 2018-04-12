New Music Video: Fresh Dollar – Faya Faya — Nigeria Today

New Music Video: Fresh Dollar – Faya Faya
Starring Tonto Dikeh and Prod. by DJ Coublon, Fresh Dolla unleashes ‘Faya Faya’ video! Emerging pop superstar Fresh Dolla is on a winning streak as he releases his new banger titled ‘Faya Faya’. A potential banger and with every ingredient to be a monster hit. The consistent hitmaker DJ Coublon brings this finest production to […]
