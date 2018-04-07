New Music + Video: Rolay Bondo feat. Peruzzi – New Wave — Nigeria Today

New Music + Video: Rolay Bondo feat. Peruzzi – New Wave

Nigerian Indie Record Label, Judah Music Entertainment, introduces their newest signee, female rapper, Rolay Bondo. Having collaborated with DMW artist, Peruzzi on her debut single and video (directed by Unlimited L.A) titled New Wave, Rolay Bondo has already set her anticipation bar high. New Wave is a jam that most listeners will be able to identify to, guaranteed […]

The post New Music + Video: Rolay Bondo feat. Peruzzi – New Wave appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

