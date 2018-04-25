New Music: Yung6ix – Ina the Benz — Nigeria Today

New Music: Yung6ix – Ina the Benz

Hip Hop artiste Yung6ix has been in the news lately for going through a breakup with his love interest. The rapper does not let that deter him from serving up a new single titled “Ina The Benz.”

On “Ina The Benz” Yung6ix details his encounter with a love interest. The tune was produced by ace music producer E-Kelly.

https://www.bellanaija.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/Ina-The-Benz.mp3

