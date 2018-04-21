NEW PUSH FOR SAME-SEX MARRIAGE: You were wrong then and now – British PM Theresa May - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

NEW PUSH FOR SAME-SEX MARRIAGE: You were wrong then and now – British PM Theresa May – Vanguard
Vanguard
NEW PUSH FOR SAME-SEX MARRIAGE: You were wrong then and now – British PM Theresa May
Vanguard
•Don't justify sodomy by calling it human right, CAN fires back. By Sam Eyoboka. LAST week's expression of regret by Prime Minister Theresa May that several former British colonies, including Nigeria, have criminalised same-sex marriage did not come to …
