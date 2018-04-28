 New regulations for data bundles but no change in prices #Icasa - Infosurhoy — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

New regulations for data bundles but no change in prices #Icasa – Infosurhoy

Posted on Apr 28, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Infosurhoy

New regulations for data bundles but no change in prices #Icasa
Infosurhoy
CAPE TOWN – The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) has conducted numerous public hearings to draft certain charter regulations on data spending. On Thursday the body introduced the new regulations, however, no announcement was

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.