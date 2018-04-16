New Teaser For ‘Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom’ [Video] — Nigeria Today

New Teaser For ‘Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom’ [Video]

Who fancies some dino action?

Well, you’re in luck, because we can now feast our eyes on some additional footage from Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom.

Yes, yes, way back when they did actually release a full trailer, and if you didn’t manage to catch that one then we’ll make it easy.

Here you go, pal:

Now we’ve been promised a second trailer that will drop on Wednesday, but we don’t have the patience to wait. Let’s see what details we can glean from the latest footage to go public:

How about those surfers barrelling into that wave with a dinosaur in tow? Looks like they might need Jason Statham to swoop in and save the day.

Anyway, here are more details on the latest instalment via Collider:

Filmmaker J.A. Bayona (A Monster Calls, The Impossible) directs from Colin Trevorrow and Derek Connolly‘s script. The sequel’s story finds Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard’s characters returning to Isla Nublar with a new team in order to evacuate the dinosaurs due to an extinction-level event caused by an erupting volcano. None of that is present in this current video, but Jeff Goldblum is, and that’s really all you need to know. The sequel also stars James Cromwell, Ted Levine, Justice Smith, Geraldine Chaplin, Daniella Pineda, Toby Jones, Rafe Spall, and BD Wong. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom opens in theaters [sic] on June 22, 2018.

Can June just roll around already? Overcast days where you don’t have to pretend like you’re keen to leave the house – yes please.

[source:collider]

