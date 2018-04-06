New tool brings world class medical services to ABUAD — Nigeria Today

New tool brings world class medical services to ABUAD

Tough health challenges? Overseas diagnosis may be just a click away – thanks to the equipment just acquired by the Afe Babalola University Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State (ABUAD).

The Technical Partners of ABUAD Multi System Hospital, Aster DM Healthcare of Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) yesterday donated a telemedicine equipment to the 400-bed hospital to support it and “in appreciation of the selfless achievements of its founder, Aare Afe Babalola, SAN”.

With this equipment, ABUAD Multi System Hospital can engage in tele-consulting, tele-diagnosis and tele-management. A patient could be in front of the telemedicine equipment in Ado-Ekiti and doctors in Dubai would be able to diagnose what is wrong with him/her and advise on the appropriate treatment.

The equipment will be used in procedures as consultants in Dubai would see what is going on in any of ABUAD’s five Modular Theatres and assist in whatever way possible.

The donation was the high-point of the signing of the operations and management services agreement in technical services, managerial services and high and clinical services as well as training between the two partners, ABUAD Multi System Hospital and Aster DM Healthcare.

Some of the services to be rendered by Aster DM Healthcare are the appointment of the chief operating officer (COO), operations plan, manpower planning, standard operating plans and system analysis and commissioning of the Hospital Information Management System (HIMS).

Others are the supply of visiting super specialists to conduct medical missions. The collaboration will also result in the set-up of services for the benefit of Nigerians and patients undergoing cancer care.

Part of the benefits accruable from the agreement is the provision of advice for smooth operations and development of ABUAD Multi System Hospital to ensure that it can offer high end clinical programmes for the benefit of Nigerian patients.

ABUAD teachers, consultants, nurses and medical laboratory scientists as well as other allied medical professionals will be trained.

Speaking at the signing of the agreement, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Aster DM Healthcare Dr. Harisha Pillai, who represented the Chairman of Aster Medicity Hospital, Kochi, Dr. A Moopen, hailed Babalola for doing so much in his hospital within a very short time.

In his view, there is no reason for Nigerians to travel out for medical care because everything is now available in ABUAD Multi System Hospital.

Pillai said the gesture was also in appreciation of the quantum of sophisticated and state-of-the-art equipment at the hospital.

Pillai described ABUADTH as a quality hospital that boasts of one of the best medical facilities in African.

The Dubai hospital’s CEO said his group was in Nigeria at Babalola’s request to deploy the best medical personnel in the hospital.

Aster Group is an international brand in the health . It has presence in United Arab Emirates, Oman, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Jordan, Philippines and India.

Pillai said the hospitals managed by the group receive large number of Nigerians, many of whom tabled the request to have the expertise in Nigeria hospitals.

He added: “We have a plan to collaborate with Nigerian doctors here, to train them, nurses and other paramedics to make ABUADTH self-sufficient in human resources.

“We congratulate Aare Afe Babalola for making this health facilities available. We will deploy our Chief Operating Officer here within a month.

“You know this hospital is located on a highway and we will train the personnel in trauma care, neurosurgical services, among others.

“We also plan to bring paediatric surgeons here so that Nigerian children will no longer be taken abroad for life-saving surgeries.

“Our role is to assist the local personnel to grow on the job and in five years’ time, patients from other parts of Africa will be coming here.”

An obviously elated Babalola said the signing of the agreement yesterday made the day one of the happiest moments in his life and in the life of Nigeria.

Beaming with smiles, the renowned lawyer described himself as “a fulfilled man” because of the way he has been able to impact his generation and the society.

Babalola said his passion about reducing medical tourism abroad necessitated the establishment of the hospital.

He said: “Their (Aster Group’s) consultants will come here periodically and in the process minimise the amount paid as medical expenses abroad.

“This will help us reduce our foreign medical trips. For example, a patient who spends an average of N5 million going overseas will get treatment at a cheaper rate.

“We are bringing quality healthcare to the doorsteps of our people and this collaboration will reduce medical expenses our people pay outside the country.”

