 New version of YouTube Kids will use humans instead of algorithms — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

New version of YouTube Kids will use humans instead of algorithms

Posted on Apr 8, 2018 in News, Technology | 0 comments

YouTube may soon launch a new version of its child-focused app, YouTube Kids. This new version will rely on humans instead of algorithms to help curate content.

The post New version of YouTube Kids will use humans instead of algorithms appeared first on Digital Trends.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.