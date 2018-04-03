New Video: Cobhams Asuquo – One Hit — Nigeria Today

New Video: Cobhams Asuquo – One Hit

Veteran singer, songwriter and producer Cobhams Asuquo unveils the visuals for his latest single titled One Hit. The track is dedicated to every upcoming act looking for that single release that will mark a turnaround in their career. The video was directed by Paul Gambit for Kurleva Pictures. Hit Play below!

The post New Video: Cobhams Asuquo – One Hit appeared first on BellaNaija

