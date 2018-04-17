 New Video: Dammy Krane – Shaku Shaku — Nigeria Today
New Video: Dammy Krane – Shaku Shaku

Posted on Apr 17, 2018

Dammy Krane continues to churn out content and this makes it his 5th content in about a week! Here’s the video for one of his latest singles titled Shaku Shaku. As the title of the single suggest, the visuals features several variations of the trending dance step in the country Shaku Skaku. Hit Play below! ﻿

