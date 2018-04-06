New Video: Dr Sid – Open & Close — Nigeria Today

New Video: Dr Sid – Open & Close

In February Mavin artist Dr Sid released his latest song, ‘Open & Close’. The tune was produced by Altims and Don Jazzy and now the video is out. The video was directed by Dr Sid for Mavin Films Watch below. ﻿

The post New Video: Dr Sid – Open & Close appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

