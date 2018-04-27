New Video: General Pype – Mash it Up — Nigeria Today

New Video: General Pype – Mash it Up

Afro dancehall musician General Pype is back with a new single, this time infusing the trap sound.

His new single is titled, aptly, “Mash It Up,” and is produced by Syn’x.

You can stream and download the song HERE, and watch the video below:

