New Video: Naira Marley x Olamide x Lil Kesh – Issa Goal — Nigeria Today

New Video: Naira Marley x Olamide x Lil Kesh – Issa Goal

Naira Marley first emerged on the U.K. scene with “Marry Juana” in 2014. Since then, he’s put out a steady stream of tunes straddling both London and Lagos. H

is latest single, “Issa Goal,” has spawned thousands of videos of fans doing the shaku shaku dance. The track features guest verses from Nigerian stars Kesh and Olamide, and is something of an official-unofficial anthem for Nigeria’s soccer team as it prepares to compete in this summer’s World Cup.

Watch the video below.



The post New Video: Naira Marley x Olamide x Lil Kesh – Issa Goal appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

