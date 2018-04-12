 New Video: Niniola – Magun — Nigeria Today
New Video: Niniola – Magun

Posted on Apr 12, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

Off her debut album This Is Me, queen of afro-house – Niniola returns with the visuals to the fan favorite tune – Magun. The song was produced by the usual suspect – Sarz and the video was directed by Clarence Peters. Listen to Magun (Radio Edit) below: Download Watch the video below: ﻿

