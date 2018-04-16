New Video: Praiz – Here And Now — Nigeria Today

New Video: Praiz – Here And Now
Award wining X3M Music RnB superstar Praiz has just released the visuals to Here And Now one of the songs off his latest body of work titled 2 Minutes, the EP. The video was directed by Ani James of AJE Filmworks. Hit Play below!
