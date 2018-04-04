 New Video : Ric Hassani- Believe Ft Olamide & Falz (Extended Remix) — Nigeria Today
New Video : Ric Hassani- Believe Ft Olamide & Falz (Extended Remix)

Falz & Olamide joins Ric Hassani on his beautiful track , Love song and smash hit definitely deserves the best music video “Believe“ The video was directed by Adasa Cookey.

