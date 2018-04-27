New Video: Seriki feat. Reminisce – Sakamanje — Nigeria Today

New Video: Seriki feat. Reminisce – Sakamanje
Rapper Seriki has finally dropped the video for his song “Sakamanje” with Reminisce.
The video, shot by Frizzle and Bizzle Films, features a cameo by rave of the moment Mr. Real.
See the video below:
The post New Video: Seriki feat. Reminisce – Sakamanje appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!