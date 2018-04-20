New Video: Superstar Ace – Wassa Wassa — Nigeria Today

New Video: Superstar Ace – Wassa Wassa

Superstar Ace has dropped a video for his single “Wassa Wassa.”

Shot in picturesque Cape Town by highly acclaimed director Kyle Lewis, Superstar Ace provocatively depicts a short story on what “Wassa Wassa” means.

Using a 90s Colour Block theme to showcase this never before seen music video style, Superstar Aces shows off his ability to push the boundaries in this bold and daring video for his fans.

See the video below:

