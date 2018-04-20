 New Video: Superstar Ace – Wassa Wassa — Nigeria Today
New Video: Superstar Ace – Wassa Wassa

Posted on Apr 20, 2018 in Music

New Video: Superstar Ace - "Wassa Wassa" | BellaNaijaSuperstar Ace has dropped a video for his single “Wassa Wassa.”

Shot in picturesque Cape Town by highly acclaimed director Kyle Lewis, Superstar Ace provocatively depicts a short story on what “Wassa Wassa” means.

Using a 90s Colour Block theme to showcase this never before seen music video style, Superstar Aces shows off his ability to push the boundaries in this bold and daring video for his fans.

See the video below:

The post New Video: Superstar Ace – Wassa Wassa appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija.

