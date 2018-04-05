 New Video: Timaya – Ah Blem Blem — Nigeria Today
New Video: Timaya – Ah Blem Blem

Posted on Apr 5, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

Certified hit maker, Timaya alias Papi Chulo, drops the video for his previously released single, Ah Blem Blem, another verified hit. Produced by Micon Beatz, the Clarence Peters directed video was shot at a prime location in Lagos, Nigeria. Watch out for the cameo by the new DM Records signee, King Perryy. Hit Play below! ﻿

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

