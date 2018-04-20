New Video: Ycee & Bella – Empathy — Nigeria Today

New Video: Ycee & Bella – Empathy
Off the “Late Night Vibrations” EP comes a new song by Tinny Entertainment’s Ycee and Bella.
The song is titled “Empathy,” and the video is directed by Visionnaire Picture.
Listen and see the video below:
The post New Video: Ycee & Bella – Empathy appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!