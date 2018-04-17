New York Times’ Syria Video Will Leave You Shaken [Video] — Nigeria Today

New York Times’ Syria Video Will Leave You Shaken [Video]

Those in the know describe Syria as the greatest humanitarian crisis of our lifetimes, and the recent chemical strike on its citizens is another example of just how evil President Bashar al-Assad and his regime are.

On April 7 the chemical attack took place in the Eastern Ghouta region, a final rebel stronghold near the capital Damascus.

The BBC reports that “two bombs filled with chemicals were reportedly dropped several hours apart on the town, allegedly targeting civilians hiding underground from regular bombs”.

Gas, which is heavier than air, then seeped down into the basements, which left women and children ” foaming at the mouth, with discoloured skin and corneal burns”.

The international reaction to that event was swift, with the likes of America, France and Britain responding with a barrage of missiles aimed at crippling the country’s chemical weapons capabilities.

We covered the before and after pictures from those airstrikes here, but let’s move onto the New York Times and their harrowing short video on what it’s like to endure aerial attacks.

It comes with this description:

Military forces often boast about the awe of airstrikes and missile launches, but what’s it like to experience their deadly shock on the ground?

As you can imagine, it’s nothing short of awful:

Really helps put your problems into perspective, right?

By the way, Russia claims that the attack was staged, and the country also stands accused of tampering with chemical weapons sites ahead of visits by chemical weapons inspectors.

All politics aside, those are real people, and real children, running in fear of their lives.

[source:bbc&nytimes]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

