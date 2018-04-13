News Centre: Judiciary urges out of court options to reduce backlog of court cases - The Standard — Nigeria Today

News Centre: Judiciary urges out of court options to reduce backlog of court cases – The Standard
The Standard
News Centre: Judiciary urges out of court options to reduce backlog of court cases
The Standard
The Kenyan court system has over the years been burdened by numerous cases that sometimes span years before their conclusion. The judiciary alongside the Nairobi Center for International Arbitration are now pushing for the adoption of alternative …
