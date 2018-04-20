News24.com | Disclosing funding for political parties will be crucial for 2019 elections - Park City Caller — Nigeria Today

News24.com | Disclosing funding for political parties will be crucial for 2019 elections – Park City Caller

News24.com | Disclosing funding for political parties will be crucial for 2019 elections

Park City Caller

They say a day is a long time in politics or in jail, so imagine how long 13 moths must seem and how much can be done in those 13 months. We only have only 13 months before our next general elections, and it is expected that this will be the most …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

