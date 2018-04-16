Next generation of Nigeria’s brightest entrepreneurs set to get funded — Nigeria Today

Next generation of Nigeria’s brightest entrepreneurs set to get funded

Applications are now open for the She Leads Africa Accelerator 2018, a 3-month program designed to identify, support and fund the next generation of Nigeria’s brightest entrepreneurs.

Entrepreneurs building technology enabled businesses across Nigeria are eligible to apply for coaching, networking opportunities and the chance to receive funding for their business.

The 2018 Accelerator will consist of three 1-week residencies in Lagos where entrepreneurs will receive training from the SLA team, business leaders and experts. During these residencies, trainings will be focused on business strategy, growth, marketing, finance and distribution. Participants will also receive a host of on and offline training, features in local and international media, and an opportunity to pitch their business to stakeholders and investors.

Since its inception, the SLA Accelerator has trained over 30 entrepreneurs and given out over ₦15 million in funding. Some of the judges, mentors and advisors who have participated in the Program include Aliko Dangote (Chairman of Dangote Group), Mo Abudu (Founder of Ebony Life TV) and Ben White (Founder of Venture Capital for Africa).

Founder of Fresh Direct and first place winner of the 2016 Accelerator Program, Angel Adelaja, said “The SLA Accelerator] was like a condensed Masters Program. I am so different now and our company is thinking and strategizing differently.”

Oluwadara Adekunle, founder of FarmTies and first place winner of the 2017 Accelerator Program, said “the SLA accelerator really helped with defining my business and creating our process of operations. My team and I are able to streamline and focus on our core competence in achieving our business objectives.”

The 2018 SLA Accelerator is run in partnership with the Work in Progress Alliance, a consortium of OXFAM, focused on driving job creation and youth employment in Nigeria.

