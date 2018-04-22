Neymar expected back in Paris in mid-May at latest - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Neymar expected back in Paris in mid-May at latest – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Neymar expected back in Paris in mid-May at latest
Vanguard
Brazilian superstar Neymar is expected back in Paris a month before the World Cup begins in Russia, French media reported on Sunday. Neymar. Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar has been recovering in his homeland since undergoing surgery on a broken …
VIDEO: 'Bye, bye crutches!' – Neymar posts World Cup injury update for fans
Neymar walking without crutches
PSG 'Suspicious' Neymar Chasing Exit, Real Madrid Reportedly Won't Start a War
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!