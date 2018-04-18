NFF approves N200million for Women league, others - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today

NFF approves N200million for Women league, others – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
NFF approves N200million for Women league, others
The Nation Newspaper
*to pay thank you visit on Gov Udom. The board of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has approved annual support of the Nigeria National (NNL), Nationwide League one and Nigeria women football league (NWFL) to the tune of N200 million. The information …
NFF settles Super Eagles coaches' salaries up to July
NFF Release N200m For Leagues
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!